After 13 years, Caron and Peter Fraser have posted their last envelope, moving on from the Moyston Post Office and entering retirement.
Moving to Ballarat, Caron and Peter will also leave behind their specialist nut farm and the Apartment accommodation.
Mrs Fraser said it was a "tough decision" although the couple was content enjoying retirement in Ballarat.
"The thing we will miss the most is the community itself," she said.
"The community was very grateful that we were able to take it on and keep the service available for the Moyston community.
"Being there every day and seeing the locals every day was a really nice way to keep in contact with people.
"Our decision to leave was purely based on being closer to services and retirement."
Mrs Fraser said the decision to take on the post office 13 years ago was because the business running the service closed down.
"At that time we had just opened our farmgate where we sold hazelnuts," she said.
"There was no other business willing to take it on so we made an inquiry to Australia Post.
"They got in touch with us and asked whether we were keen to take it on and we said yes.
"It has basically gone from there."
Over their time spent at the post office, Mrs Fraser said there were many changes made for the better of the community.
"When we started it was a manual process for all the post office administration and eventually over the years it went more online," she said.
"The customer wouldn't have noticed but from the backend, the processing was all computerised and it made it a lot easier.
"There were quite a few postage changes and price rises over the years."
Despite moving to Ballarat, Mrs Fraser said she would not become a stranger to the Moyston community.
"We are a bit reluctant to change our dentist and things like that, so we won't be gone forever," she explained.
"We still have friends there obviously so we will definitely come back from time to time.
"Once we get our new place sorted out we are quite keen to travel.
"Nothing is set in stone at the moment but we are keen to see more of Australia and possibly head overseas at some stage."
