A bonkers sketch comedy extravaganza of epic proportions made just for kids is coming to Ararat Town Hall on July 23.
As seen on ABC Kids' The Listies Work for Peanuts, Richard Higgins and Matthew Kelly, are bringing their brand-new comedy show 'The Listies: Rolling on the Floor Laughing' to town.
The Listies: ROLF promises an hour of insane, interactive, illogical, and irreverent escapades and fun for the whole family. From tackling the often terrifyingly tortuous ritual of bedtime to toilet paper cannons, a real-life Cowasaurus, to lullabies of doom, the multi-award-winning duo will win over everyone in the audience.
Ararat Rural City Council Mayor, Cr Jo Armstrong said it's an absolute privilege to have top-tier children's comedic talent perform in Ararat.
"Australian comedic duo Matthew and Richard have been entertaining children for over a decade," she said.
"This action-packed comedy show is sure to pique everyone's fancy and leave the kids in stitches.
"The Listies have created a special show for families, if your children haven't visited Ararat Town Hall before, why not make this their first experience to the theatre."
Director of Critical Stages Touring Chris Bendall said it's been over two years since The Listies have been able to bring their show to audiences around Australia.
"My own children absolutely love The Listies on stage and their albums and DVDs are very much a part of the family. I hope your family loves them just as much," he said.
Gratuitous, ridiculous, hilarious, joyous, and possibly hazardous, Rich and Matt are The Listies, Australia's maestros of kidult comedy.
"We are incredibly excited to be performing in Ararat for the very first time that we wrote this poem for the community," said Rich and Matt.
"Ararat, Ararat.
What an awesome place
We'd hope to make you laugh
And put a smile upon your face.
Ararat, Ararat
Come and see our art
The chairs in the theatre are new
so be careful not to...
spill anything on them."
Tickets are $18 Adult, $12 Concession, $10 Children/Students, and $40 Family Ticket (2 Adults & 2 Children).
Bookings for The Listies: ROLF can be made online via www.ararattownhall.com.au in person on from the Ararat Visitor Information Centre. The show starts at 10am on Saturday, 23 July 2022, please arrive at least 15 minutes prior.
This production is supported by the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria, and Australian Government through the Australia Council of the arts. This tour is supported by the Russell Mills Foundation and Critical Stages Touring.
