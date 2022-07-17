Better footpath, lighting and exterior walls are among a raft of completed upgrades for Barkly Street Breezeway, which reopened to pedestrians on July 15.
Inspired by the great outdoors, the new mural led by artist Mike Makatron depicts iconic views, activities, and animals found in our backyard.
Ararat Rural City Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said the improved laneway is one step closer to unlocking the hidden potential of the existing laneway.
"Undercover laneways make it easier for people to move about and improve the overall connectivity of the town," he said.
"It's great to see local business owners support this renewal to help entice visitors to spend more time in Ararat CBD, while providing a safer and more vibrate space.
"Council staff and Melbourne-based artists have completed the first half of the upgrade; with new bluestone paving laid, a finished Grampians-inspired mural, and newly installed festoon lighting as part of the Victorian Government's COVID Safe Outdoor Activation Fund 2021.
"We are excited to welcome back community members to view the laneway."
The Barkly Breezeway rejuvenation project was aimed at transforming our city into a safer, vibrant, and more accessible town, enhancing existing works via the Alexandra Corridor Linkage Project.
Phase two of the Barkly Breezeway project will commence in late August, which will see more work underway including installing outdoor furniture, planter boxes, pot plants, and a series of black boxes to form an outdoor Gallery.
"Delivery for outdoor furniture and planter boxes is about six weeks away - Council staff will temporarily close off the laneway to get these installed," Dr Harrison continued.
"Next, Council staff be installing display boxes on the wall of the laneway opposite the mural. This will form a laneway Gallery that will showcase a revolving series of local artworks led by Ararat Gallery TAMA.
"Having local artwork displayed in an open and accessible place may engage more people to spend time in town.
"The idea behind the breezeway transformation is to encourage people to be more active, enjoy local artworks, and bring life into an underutilised space."
