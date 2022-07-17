The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Barkly Street Breezeway re-opened to pedestrians on July 15

JH
By James Halley
July 17 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPEN: Barkly St Breezeway reopening. Picture: CONTRIBUTED, Ainsley Cameron Photography.

Better footpath, lighting and exterior walls are among a raft of completed upgrades for Barkly Street Breezeway, which reopened to pedestrians on July 15.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.