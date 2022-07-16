The Ararat Rats Football Netball Club will be holding their 150 years celebration on Saturday, August 13, proceeding with their round 17 clash with the Horsham Demons.
In the lead-up to the club's celebrations, we will look back on the history of one of the country's oldest clubs.
Advertisement
This week we will have a look at some of the most influential players who have pulled on the Ararat guernsey.
William Toole Junior - Life Member 1935
Toole had a large impact on the club's early days, playing 118 games for Ararat from 1907 to 1924.
In 1921, Toole was the captain in charge and the following year he was appointed the first coach of Ararat.
Toole was a member of the 1908, 1911, 1912, 1914 and 1920 Ararat premiership sides and was also part of the 1913 team which finished runners-up.
Toole is also a life member of the Ballarat Imperials where he played in 1909-22 and the Ballarat and Wimmera Football Leagues (1934).
Jim Bonner - Life Member 1963
Bonner played 233 senior matches for Ararat and 24 reserve matches in his final two seasons between 1951-70.
He was a part of the 1955-58 Ararat premiership four-peat side and the 1964 team which finished runners-up.
In 1955, Bonner claimed his first best and fairest and went on to win back-to-back best and fairest in 1956-57.
In 1963 Bonner had another stellar year, winning the Wimmera Football League and Ararat best and fairest award and would continue his form into the next year, winning his fifth best and fairest award.
Bonner coached the Ararat senior side in 1961-62 and the reserves in 1969-70.
MORE NEWS:
William Smeaton - Life Member 1966
Smeaton played 113 games for Ararat between 1948 and 1956.
He was a member of the 1949, 1955 and 1956 premierships sides and played in the 1950 runners-up side.
Advertisement
Smeaton was best known for his goalkicking, kicking 516 goals for the club. He won the league goal kicking award five times, his biggest tally coming in 1955 with 116 goals.
John Nailon - Life Member 1966
Nailon played 155 senior games for Ararat from 1953 to 1961.
He was a part of the 1955-58 Ararat premiership four-peat side and won the best and fairest award in 1959 and 1960.
Jim Pearce - Life Member 1966
Pearce played 212 senior games for Ararat from 1958 to 1968, including winning the the1962 best and fairest award.
Advertisement
He was a part of the 1955-58 Ararat premiership four-peat side and the 1964 team which finished runners-up.
Greg 'Chisel' Kent - Life Member 1976
Kent played 185 senior matches and 17 reserve games for Ararat between 1970 and 1994.
He was part of the 1971 and 1975 premiership sides and also played in the 1972 and 1974 teams who finished runners-up.
Kent won the senior best and fairest award in 1972, 1976, 1978 and 1989, while also serving as president in 1992.
Garry Todd - Life Member 1978
Advertisement
Todd played 260 senior games and 12 reserve games for Ararat between 1973 to 1989.
He was a member of the 1974 and 1986 senior premiership sides, while also winning the Wimmera Football League goalkicking award in 1979, 1985 and 1986.
Todd coached the senior side in 1982, 1984-88, 1994-95 and also served as president from 1998 to 2004.
Austin 'Whelan' Carroll - Life Member 2004
Carroll was the first Ararat player to play 100 games and was the captain in charge from 1908 to 1920.
He was a member of the 1903-5, 1908, 11-12 and 1914 premiership sides and also played in the 1907 and 1913 sides who finished runners-up.
Advertisement
In 1906 Carroll was voted the best all-round player and also served on the committee from 1931-33 and was vice-president in 1933.
Hugh 'Duxie' Gibson
Gibson played 68 games for Ararat between 1897-1908 and 1910.
The midfielder played in the 1903-5 and 1908 premierships and captained the club in 1906.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.