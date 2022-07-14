Ararat dancers graced the center stage across the region in the school holidays, showcasing their talents across many different disciplines.
Members of Ararat Dance Centre and Dynamic Dance Ararat competed across the Hamilton (June 13-17), Bendigo (June 29-July 2), and Warrnambool (July 5-9) dance competitions, achieving great results across all three locations.
Advertisement
Dynamic Dance Ararat principal Linda Grigg said she was "blown away" by her students at the Warrnambool Eisteddfod.
"It was a wonderful weekend. These kids are just amazing," she said.
"For me, the best part of the Eisteddfod was watching the collaboration of our community and how they all passionately supported each other to have the courage to step on stage and perform at their own personal best.
"Our families were all blown away by how well our dancers worked as a team, they truly outdid themselves and should be very proud of their achievements."
MORE NEWS:
Ms Grigg also said it was great to see Karly Harris from Ararat Dance Centre at the competition.
"It was funny, I reckon in some categories there was more Ararat than Warrnambool which was interesting," she said.
Dynamic Dance Warrnambool Eisteddfod award winners:
SOLOISTS:
DUOS:
TRIOS:
Ararat Dance Centre's Karly Harris said it was "really great" to see her students back on the stage/
"Obviously, with COVID-19 we didn't have many competitions over the last two years so it is good to see the kids back on stage and actually having a bit of a go," she said.
Advertisement
"The first week we spent about five days over in Bendigo and students competed across a range of ballet and theatrical styles in styles and duos and trios.
"We had some really good successes and personal best from a lot of them, they have really stood up. We then had a lot more students participate in Warrnambool.
"The theatre at Warrnambool is lovely for them to get back on and dance is a nice friendly environment."
Ararat Dance Company Warrnambool Eisteddfod award winners:
SOLOISTS:
Advertisement
DUOS:
TROUPES:
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.