The Ararat Fitness Centre is encouraging people to take the plunge and continue their fitness routines with the next round of swimming lessons.
The center's swim program is based on the Royal Life Saving Australia curriculum, offering flexibility and opportunities to increase the learning outcomes and overall experience for littlies, starting from six months and up, and adults.
Ararat Rural City Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said Ararat Fitness Centre has a strong record of delivering a comprehensive aquatics education program.
"Ararat Fitness Centre offers one of the most successful aquatics education programs in the region, aimed at teaching individuals fundamental swimming and water safety skills," he said.
"Over the years, the center's aquatic education program has grown from strength to strength, with five AUSTSWIM-qualified instructors and three in training, and over 41 aquatic education classes on offer.
"With over 250 children continuing with lessons this term, our dedicated instructors will continue to grow their confidence and upskill in time for summer."
A report from Life Saving Victoria indicates one in four Australians consider themselves weak swimmers or cannot swim and Ararat Fitness Centre has decided to re-introduce their adult aquatics education program this term.
"It's never too late to take the plunge and strengthen your swimming skills," Dr Harrison continued.
"Driven by demand, Adult Beginner Swim Classes are being offered this term to cater for a wide variety of needs, from water familiarisation to improving skills and stroke technique.
"The adult swim program is a great way for people to rediscover their passion for the water, challenge themselves and improve their quality of life.
"Small group classes for adults are ideal for those looking to grow more confident in the water, as our swim instructors can pace the class to the group's needs.
"Participation in sport and activities is one of the best ways for residents to live an active and connected lifestyle." Dr Harrison concluded.
Starting at beginners level, adult classes will run from 4pm every Thursday afternoon.
If anyone wishes to enrol in adult classes or find out more about swim lessons for your child, contact our Aquatic Coordinator Judy Young at jyoung@ararat.vic.gov.au or 5355 0223.
