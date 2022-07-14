Victorian government leaders are encouraging individuals to join the Forest Fire Management Victoria.
Victorian government hopes to attract 300 project firefighters and new recruits will be placed around 80 locations across Victoria.
They will assist in a variety of roles such as emergency response activities, planned burnings, pest and weed control, road maintenance and land-management activities.
They hope to attract 45 project firefighters to work in a number of locations across the Grampians and Wimmera region such as Beaufort, Daylesford, Sebastopol, Cavendish, Edenhope, Horsham and Halls Gap.
The new recruits will add to Victoria's existing 300 project firefighters who are supported by more than 2000 permanent staff who can be called on to perform emergency roles when required.
Crews will work alongside key fire management agencies including the Country Fire Authority and Fire Rescue Victoria.
Member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford said working with the Forrest Fire Management Victoria was a great way to gain solid employment.
"This is a great employment opportunity for our regional communities and I'd encourage people from all walks of life and backgrounds to consider becoming a seasonal project firefighter," she said.
A Forest Fire Management Victoria leader has welcomed the recruitment efforts.
Chief fire officer Chris Hardman said there was a wide variety of experiences on offer at the government agency.
"You could be operating heavy machinery one week and responding to an emergency the next - no two days are the same and I encourage interested people to apply," he said.
"Successful recruits will be fully trained and get the opportunity to work with experienced staff from a range of fire management agencies right across the state, and potentially nationally and internationally if required."
Applications for project firefighter positions close on Sunday 31 July.
People interested in the scheme can visit: ffm.vic.gov.au or call 136 186.
