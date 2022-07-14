The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Victorian government leaders will increase the number of project firefighters

July 14 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NUMBERS: The State Government hopes to attract 300 project firefighters and new recruits will be placed around 80 locations across Victoria. Picture: FILE

Victorian government leaders are encouraging individuals to join the Forest Fire Management Victoria.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.