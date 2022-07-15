Ararat's auskicker of the week

Through the 2022 season, The Ararat Advertiser is highlighting some of the littlest, but brightest football stars each week to celebrate the young players who are building their skills and showing good sportsmanship.
Coach Mick Jennings has selected Emmet as this week's Ararat Auskicker of the week.
Emmett loves coming to Auskick as he can practice taking big marks and fine tune his kicking skills.
In the future, Emmett wants to play for the Ararat Eagles and follow in the footsteps of his mum who plays netball for the club.
Emmet's favourite food is spicy chips and he loves a big glass of orange juice. His favourite movie is Jurassic World and he loved the latest installment to the series.
If anyone is interested in joining the Ararat Auskick competition, come down to Alexandra Oval on Thursday afternoons at 4:15pm for a jam packed hour of fun.
