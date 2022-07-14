Modern updates and fabulous outdoor living are key features at this brick-veneer home on extra land with impressive shedding. The home offers a good-sized lounge, a family dining space and an updated kitchen with quality appliances and abundant storage. Natural light fills the home and a second living zone is ideal for families looking for extra space and versatility. Stylish ensuite, renovated family bathroom, stainless steel dishwasher, updated décor, polished pine floorboards and floor-to-ceiling brickwork are more fine features. Spacious outdoor living has custom roofing. Shedding measures about 7.5 x 9 metres with bonus gara-port. Solar panels will help reduce energy costs.