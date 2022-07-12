The Ararat Advertiser
Emergency services called to hazardous materials incident at Ararat Post office

JH
By James Halley
Updated July 12 2022 - 2:53am, first published 2:14am
CLOSED: CFA and Police called to incident at Ararat Post Office. Picture: JAMES HALLEY

Ararat Police and CFA volunteers were called to an incident at the corner of Barkly and Ingor Street on Tuesday morning.

Local News

