Ararat Police and CFA volunteers were called to an incident at the corner of Barkly and Ingor Street on Tuesday morning.
At 10:50am on July 12 three CFA vehicles attended the Ararat Post Office with reports of a hazardous materials incident.
District 16 assistant chief fire officer Bernie Fradd said there was a "strong smell" of gas with a chlorine odor.
"There was a faint odor this morning and then later on in the day the smell came back," he said.
Mr Fradd said the CFA wasn't treating the incident as suspicious.
"We are pretty confident there is nothing untoward," he said.
"At this stage, we are running a gas detector through the building with breathing apparatus."
"We have got a hazardous material vehicle coming from Ballarat just to double-check."
