Year 12 students in Ararat, Stawell and Lake Bolac learn about responsible drinking and safe driving after Central Grampians LLEN receive funding through the Department of Transport Community Grants program to deliver the Looking After Our Mates initiative.
Looking After Our Mates is an information session designed to provide young people with knowledge about road safety, issues around alcohol and drugs and using the road. The program also equips students with strategies to help keep themselves and their friends safe.
CGLLEN executive officer, Jane Moriarty said the Looking After Our Mates program would complement the organisation's delivery of the TAC L2P Program across Northern Grampians Shire, Ararat Rural City and Pyrenees Shire.
"Our TAC L2P Program helps young learner drivers who have limited access to a supervising driver or vehicle," she said.
"We match them with a fully licenced mentor and branded vehicle so they can gain the 120 hours of supervised driving experience they need to get their probationary licence.
"Looking After Our Mates is a fantastic initiative for all our local young people to be involved in, but it is also a great addition to our TAC L2P program.
Having learners come into the program with a greater understanding of road safety and the potential impacts of alcohol and drugs will be a huge benefit to the young people themselves, as well as our mentors and the wider community."
Looking After Our Mates presentations are being held, virtually or in-person, at Ararat College, Lake Bolac College, Marian College, Stawell Secondary College and Beaufort College until the end of August.
