Central Grampians LLEN deliver Looking After Our Mates initiative to students

JH
By James Halley
July 13 2022 - 10:00pm
TALK: Central Grampians LLEN speaking to Ararat College on road safety. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Year 12 students in Ararat, Stawell and Lake Bolac learn about responsible drinking and safe driving after Central Grampians LLEN receive funding through the Department of Transport Community Grants program to deliver the Looking After Our Mates initiative.

