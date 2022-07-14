The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Ararat defeat Horsham Saints, remain on top of WFNL

JH
By James Halley
July 14 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ararat continued on their winning ways with a comfortable victory over the Horsham Saints.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.