Ararat continued on their winning ways with a comfortable victory over the Horsham Saints.
The Rats' have maintained the top spot on the Wimmera ladder, with Minyip Murtoa breathing down their necks in second place.
Advertisement
Only one point separated the two sides after the first quarter and another tense quarter saw Ararat lead by four points at the main break.
Ararat was the superior team in the third term, scoring four goals to Horsham's two which set up their 10th win for the season.
Jordan Cox kicked three goals, while Sam Summers and Corey Taylor kicked two goals for the Rats in victory.
Alan Batchelor was dangerous all day in the forward line and Jake Robinson, Ben Taylor, and Matthew Hutchesson provided plenty of grunt through the midfield.
MORE NEWS:
A trip to Dimboola awaits Ararat, which will be a massive test as the Roos are in great form.
The Roos sit fifth on the ladder, however, are equal third for most wins this season and are fresh off a 24-point victory over the Horsham Demons.
In the Reserves, Ararat defeated the Horsham Saints by 16 points to jump up to third on the ladder.
Ararat displayed a dominant first half, scoring five goals while keeping the Saints goalless.
The third term belonged to Horsham as they fought back to cut the margin to 22 points at three-quarter time.
Horsham continued to chip away at the deficit but it wasn't enough with Ararat holding on for the important four points.
Flynn Jamieson and Ryan Heard provided plenty of spark through the midfield and new recruit Xavier Vearing provided a target up forward and Blade Wells tried hard all day.
The Rats Reserves will be confident they can win two on the trot as they face Dimboola this week who are still searching for their first win.
OTHER NEWS:
On the netball court, Ararat's A Grade side (52) just fell short to the Horsham Saints (54) with Laney McLoughlan top-scoring with 34 goals.
Advertisement
Tayla Borrelli (21 goals) and defender Racquel Scott were named the team's best.
A win this week will see Ararat leapfrog their Dimboola opponents into fifth place.
Ararat's B Grade side enjoyed a 10-goal victory over Horsham with Emily Borrelli scoring 27 goals.
The Rats' C Grade side lost to Horsham by 10 goals, after leading at half-time.
Bianca Kettle (19) and Arabelle Hitchcock (13) got amongst the scoring while Louisa Cavanagh and Georgia Anderson were named the side's best players.
Ararat's C Reserve side was crushed by 37 goals with Abbie Feldman and Layla Dale named the best on ground.
Advertisement
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.