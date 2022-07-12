The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Western Victoria Transmission Network Project: Rally planned for Lydiard Street

July 12 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community rally planned in Lydiard Street against transmission line project

Hundreds of people are expected to protest against the Western Renewables Link - formerly known as the Western Victoria Transmission Network Project - in central Ballarat this Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.