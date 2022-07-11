The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat Eagles defeat Tatyoon to claim outright top spot in the MDFL

JH
By James Halley
July 11 2022 - 10:00pm
The Ararat Eagles are the number one seed in the MDFL after a big win over fellow title contender Tatyoon.

Local News

