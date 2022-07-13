Ararat residents are feeling the pinch in the post-COVID world with the cost of living increasing across the board.
Inflation has risen by a concerning 5.1 per cent between March 2021-22, while wages have only risen by 2.4 per cent in that same time period according to the consumer price index.
Advertisement
Ararat Neighbourhood House manager Taleinder Kaur (Teli) said the centre had experienced an increase in calls for help post-pandemic.
"During COVID-19 times there was not that much demand, but still there was a lot," she said.
"Now, after COVID-19 we are getting a lot of people every day.
"The food shortage is definitely the main concern in the town at the moment."
Ms Kaur said due to the food shortage the food bank didn't always have enough food to provide for the community.
"I would say around 15 people each day and sometimes we need to tell them sorry we weren't able to get much from the supermarket because we rely on what we get from them," she said.
"We have fresh produce mainly from the supermarkets monthly fresh fruit, vegetables, and bread that is what is mostly in demand.
"We try to give them as much as we have."
This comes as new research from Monash University has revealed that one in five young Australians has experienced food insecurity in the past two years.
The report, authored by Dr Cathy Waite at the university's Centre for Youth Policy and Education Practice, looked at food insecurity in modern Australia.
Among its key findings, the report found that Aboriginal and Torres Island people, as well as people with disabilities, were more likely to experience food insecurity.
More than 75 per cent of those who experienced food insecurity also experienced financial difficulties, and more than 35 per cent were out of work but looking for a job.
Ms Kaur said her experience at the emergency food centre backed the findings, with many who look for food relief also struggling to balance other necessities such as fuel and utility bills.
"There are a lot of things going on in the world," she said.
"It is due to the rise in groceries people are suffering and we open our doors to help the people in need in the community.
"We have a lot of people who don't have a job and sometimes they lost it due to COVID-19 and a lot of new families who came from other places.
"New mums are suffering too, there are a lot of things they could be suffering from, those kinds of people when they come here we are happy to help them."
Advertisement
Chally's Bar and Bistro head chef Luke Fiscalini said the price increase in food was "just unreal".
"Everything has gone up, it is really hard to get stuff as well," he said.
"Before COVID-19 we were able to get oil from the same supplier for about $60 per drum, but now it is just over $100, steak, greens everything is up and it is hard to keep up.
"Something that has always been $25-$30 we need to charge around $35-$40, it is really tough on us and the consumer.
"Prices are constantly changing and we are feeling it and it is only going to keep going up."
Advertisement
The Barkly Bistro Bar & Accommodation owner Rob Martin said it seemed like every day a different menu item was hard to find.
"There is no real consistency, last week there was no spinach at any supermarket in town," he explained.
"That affects what we can provide at breakfast time and then the next week we couldn't get any lettuce.
"You just need to be aware of it, we just need to be flexible with what we offer, if we can't get something we need to substitute it with something else."
If anybody is in need of assistance the Ararat Neighbourhood House is open 9am-3pm Monday-Friday at 56 Campbell Street, Ararat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.