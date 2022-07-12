Chalambar Golf Club's Taine Pearce wants to share his love for golf with the Ararat community.
Pearse grew up in Ararat playing at Chalambar Golf Club from a young age and has returned home to share his knowledge with players of all ages and abilities.
Advertisement
In 2019, Pearse moved to Torquay originally to study at university, however, he soon realised it wasn't what he wanted to do.
"The goal for me is to play on the pro tour, my career is just getting started," Pearse said.
"University wasn't for me, so I just decided to keep playing golf.
"I was playing at Anglesea Golf Club and the head coach asked me whether I wanted to do a PGA traineeship, I said for sure, let's do it."
MORE NEWS:
The PGA Membership Pathway Program (MPP) was designed for players who have a passion for golf and a desire to translate that passion into a career in the golf industry.
The MPP provides players with real skills in the workplace, in addition to undertaking a nationally accredited diploma level qualification in a preferred area of interest. Studies in the Program are delivered through on-the-job training, face-to-face and virtual training schools, and online learning delivered over the calendar year.
The MPP was designed to last three years and also requires regular participation in Professional Golf Tournaments to meet PGA Playing Requirements. However, Pearse's was interrupted due to COVID-19.
"The first year was great, we were playing every week, but the last two years sucked because we barely got to play," Pearse said.
In 2021, Pearse started coming back to Ararat to teach lessons at Chalambar Golf Club.
"I slowly started to get to know Bon(Bonaventure Tai) and he kind of created a position for me as the club Sport Development Coordinator," Pearse said.
"I will work here and practice during the week, everybody has been really good."
Pearse has been hitting local schools to increase engagement in the community.
"I did a clinic at Ararat North for four weeks and then they came up here for a session, which was awesome," he said.
"I also have been to Ararat College, my old school, for some clinics which was fantastic.
"We are focusing on juniors, we want as many kids to take up golf as we can."
Advertisement
Pearse, along with Chalambar Golf Club is running junior lessons in term three on Wednesday's 4pm-5pm.
The program will run from July 20 to September 7 and costs $100.
Pearse said the Girls AGF Scholarship has been a hit this year.
"The Australian Golf Foundation funded a program for six girls for the whole year and it will be a yearly program" he explained.
"There are 24 clinics throughout the year, we basically hang out and play some golf.
Advertisement
"We have five girls in there at the moment and they are going pretty well, they have become members of the club."
Pearse also runs two courses for women on Friday mornings at $100 each.
"I ran the Ladies Get Into Golf program at 8am to 9am and then the Step Two Ladies Six-week program at 9:15am to 10:15am," he said.
"We always get plenty of numbers, it is great fun."
Despite being dedicated to teaching at Chalambar Golf Club, Pearse still aspires to make it as a pro golfer.
"My golf game is there, I am swinging it quite well and my put game is there," he said.
Advertisement
"A pathway for me is to play more Pro-AM's, the next event is in October at Anglesea, I just need to play more.
"The pandemic has definitely made me more keen and made me realise what I really want to do."
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.