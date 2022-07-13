Deakin University medical students have headed out to Ararat to learn more about what life is like as a country doctor.
The Rural Immersion Program includes students from the first intake of Deakin's Rural Training Stream. These are medical students who have been specially selected for medical training in Deakin's Rural Clinical Schools with the hope that they will remain in the country to live and work as graduate doctors.
Eamon Tuke (Aspendale), who alongside Sabine Hamilton (Geelong) moved to Ararat in January to "get a taste" of rural medicine until November.
"We have split our time between the Ararat Medical Centre and the East Grampians Health Service hospital, we get involved in some of the surgeries as well," Mr Tuke said.
Mr Tuke said after six months in the region, he could see himself moving to Ararat for good.
"I think it is a different style of medicine from the city but I think it is a lot more personalised," he said.
"I think you truly become a part of your community, it has got its challenges but I think it is really awarding.
"I think it has given us really good foundation skills for whatever we want to do in the future."
Deakin University has also sent nearly 100 first-year medical students to rural and regional clinical training sites to learn more about what life is like as a country doctor.
Samuel Polacek (Geelong/ Adelaide), James Folvig (Geelong/Mt Martha), Jade Montgomery (Ballarat) and Rachel Young (Yarra Glen) spent three days in Ararat as part of the program.
"We have just been getting really immersed into the whole rural side of things, it has shown us what we would be in for," Ms Montgomery said.
"The program tries to get us excited about practicing rurally, it has got us out here doing it and seeing it first hand so we can come back out here in the future."
Ms Montgomery said she always wanted to practice rurally, rather than inner-city.
"I think (rural medicine) it is more appealing in a sense because you get to see people more regularly you have more of a continuity of care," she explained.
"Having that bit more of a relationship with your patients, rather than seeing someone once and then never again and never finding out their whole story.
"I don't know where I will go but this is certainly swaying me to come back to Ararat."
