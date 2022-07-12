The Ararat Advertiser
Grampians wines to be showcased at 'The Red Series' on July 30

JH
By James Halley
July 12 2022 - 7:00am
The Red Series is returning to the heart of Ballarat after a two-year COVID-19 break; bringing together the very best Western Victorian winemakers all under one roof.

James Halley

