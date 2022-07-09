Ararat in the mix as 2022 V/Line Cup squads announced

Western Victoria's future footballing stars will head to Shepparton in September for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels to contest the V/Line Cup.
The boys and girls squads for the competition were announced on Friday, July 8.
Dynamic Ararat duo Wilbur Shea and Patrick Toner will lead the charge in the premier Under 15 championship competition for country boys and girls footballers.
Shea has enjoyed a stellar 2022 season so far, playing six games for the Rats Under 17 squad and being named among the best during five of those, as well as kicking eight goals.
Toner has played one more game for the Rats, kicked five goals and also been named among the best five times.
Swifts junior Austin Guisa was also selected, as were Wimmera young guns Max Bunworth (Horsham), Gibson Perry (Horsham), Mitchell Dickinson (Kaniva-Leeor) and Shannon Taylor (Warrack Eagles).
Lucinda Ferguson (Horsham) was selected for the girls squad.
The squads support staff were also announced, with Chris Brown (girls) and Tim Beacham (boys) taking the reins as head coaches, and Loretta Kearney (girls) and Jock Whiting (boys) appointed team managers.
AFL Wimmera-Mallee congratulated all the players selected for the squad.
"The AFL Commissions of Goldfields, Western District and Wimmera Mallee, in conjunction with the GWV Rebels are delighted to announce the girls and boys squads to be considered to compete in the 2022 VLine Cup in Shepparton," the statement read.
"The coaches of both the girls and boys squads are very excited with the assembled talented players that have been selected in the initial squads."
The VLine Cup will take place between Monday September 19 and Tuesday September 20 2022 in Shepparton.
The GWV Rebels VLine Cup squad was selected from club, representative and trial games held across all three regions.
Training sessions will occur at Alexandra Oval in Ararat on the following Mondays: August 29, September 5 and September 12.
BOYS
GIRLS
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
