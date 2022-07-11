Four-month-old Pia and Louie have been patiently waiting for over two months for their fur-ever home.
Pia is an adorable black domestic short-haired female who is affectionate, curious, and loves to play. Louie is a grey domestic short-haired male who is a little shy, but his sweet nature would make him a great companion.
Ararat Rural City Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said the Ararat Pound has seen an increase of kittens surrendered in autumn this year.
"Ararat Pound received an influx of kittens over the past few months - it's great to hear that Council staff has successfully rehomed over ten kittens," Dr. Harrison said.
"We're down to the last two kittens, Pia and Louie, who are ready to be adopted - they've been socialised and well cared for by Council staff."
Dr. Tim Harrison said adopting an animal can be "very rewarding".
"There's no better time to adopt from Ararat Pound if you're open to sharing your home with a new furry friend," he said.
Council offers a reasonable adoption fee of $50.00, which covers the cost of microchipping, vaccinations and desexing.
"It's also fantastic to see community members generously donate unneeded linen, towels, and blankets during winter - our animals greatly appreciate a few extra layers of warmth.
"Council is committed to animal welfare, and we will do our best to find homes for our four-legged friends."
Source number for kittens are BR101787. Adoption application forms can be found on Council's website www.ararat.vic.gov.au
Ararat Rural City Council community safety officers can assist with more information on pet adoption, call 5355 0920 or email locallaws@ararat.vic.gov.au.
