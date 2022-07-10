Patricia Hinchey Centre manager Jacinta Harman was farewelled in style with a fun-filled send-off on her last day at the centre.
Jacinta has been with the centre for 25 years, with 20 years spent as manager.
Consumers and staff decorated the centre with balloons, streamers, and sparkling tinsel and organised a party full of laughter, fun, and of course a few tears.
Jacinta said it had been a privilege over the years to advocate for the rights of the consumers, and ensure they had an enjoyable and meaningful experience.
"During my time I have seen many consumers, staff and volunteers come and go, many changes to meet the demands and requirements of PHC, I have loved every minute of my job," she said
"There has been lots of laughter, interesting stories, great discussions, tears, but best of all great relationships.
"There were some very challenging times during COVID -19, but with careful planning, PHC staff were able to continue to support consumers through this stressful period, this was very rewarding and satisfying to know that they were not alone and we care."
Director of Community Services Sarah Woodburn said she was privileged to lead the celebrations for Jacinta on behalf of PHC consumers and staff.
Sarah said during Jacinta's time at PHC there had been many challenges including the introduction of accreditation, multiple changes to funding, the loss of friends and loved ones and more recently COVID.
"The Patricia Hinchey Centre has gone from strength to strength thanks to Jacinta and her team," Sarah said.
"The Patricia Hinchey Centre has remained the happiest, most welcoming place in the hospital. The centre is truly a place of joy, laughter, care, respect, inclusiveness and family."
Jacinta has moved into a new role in Community Nursing.
