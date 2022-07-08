Ararat Alexandra Croquet Club has refreshed the exterior of their clubhouse thanks to Council's Community and Events Grant Program.
Founded in 1909, Ararat Alexandra Croquet Club boasts a thriving social and sport scene in town; helping residents, businesses and schools learn the age-old game.
Club secretary Meg Parker said they were thrilled to receive $2,012.63 from the program to improve the appeal of the clubhouse.
"We received a community grant from Ararat Rural City Council for painting the outside the clubhouse to freshen it up and make it more inviting for our members and visitors," she said.
"The clubhouse is also located centrally and sprucing up the building enhances the streetscape, making it an asset to the town as many people pass through it.
"On behalf of the club, we're grateful for Council's support in allowing us to carry out these upgrades and keep the building in good shape for years to come."
Ararat Rural City Council chief executive Dr. Tim Harrison said Council's Community Support and Event Grant Program gives the community life and provides much-needed support to local clubs and groups.
"Following the success of previous rounds of Community Grants, applications are currently open for community groups to enhance their facilities or services," he said
"Funding for these projects can make a big difference to local sports clubs, cultural facilities, and groups across the region.
"We recognise the vibrant role community-based initiatives and events have in enhancing the quality of life in Greater Ararat and will continue to do our part to support them."
Applications for the Community and Event Grants Program are now open with eligible community groups and sporting clubs invited to apply for their share of up to $5,000 for major events and $3,000 for smaller projects, on a 2:1 ratio. Applications can be found on Council's website www.ararat.vic.gov.au and close on 14 July 2022.
For more information, email Josie Frawley at jfrawley@ararat.vic.gov.au
