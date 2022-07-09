The Ararat Rats Football Netball Club will be holding their 150 years celebration on Saturday, August 13, proceeding their round 17 clash with the Horsham Demons.
In the lead-up to the club's celebrations, we will look back on the history of one of the country's oldest clubs.
Ararat has had a storied history in the Wimmera, winning 19 senior premierships making it one of the most successful clubs in the region.
In 1902 Ararat was one of the four inaugural members of the Wimmera District Football Association.
The Rats found instant success, winning seven premierships in the club's first 12 years in the association.
In 1903 Ararat claimed their first premiership, led by Frank Gibson.
The following year, Ararat won their second premiership defeating arch-rival Stawell and would complete the three-peat in 1906 led by Paddy Carroll. In 1908 Ararat won yet another flag, proving to be the team to beat
In 1908, Ararat won yet another flag, however this time led by Austin 'Whelan' Carroll.
The club also endured its share of hardship with it being forced to withdraw from the Wimmera competition in 1910 due to a lack of players.
Upon returning to the competition Ararat won back-to-back premierships in 1911 and 1912 against Horsham and Murtoa. The Rats' followed this up with two more premierships in 1914 and 1920, making it an astonishing five flags in 12 years.
In 1924 Ararat secured a move to the much stronger Ballarat Football League, where they spent the next five seasons.
It was at the end of the 1928 season when Ararat decided to return to the Wimmera competition, although their return was not welcome, and was forced to sit out the 1929 season before being allowed back to the competition in 1930.
Only four years later Ararat found themselves back on the road, following the amalgamation of the Ballarat and Wimmera competitions, which formed the Ballarat-Wimmera Football League.
This arrangement was short-lived and in 1937 Ararat joined the newly formed Wimmera Football League, where it has been a stalwart ever since.
Ararat's next wave of success came in the decade between 1949 and 1958, where the Rats claimed the 1949 flag under Clen Denning, the 1951 flag under Ron Jory and the 1951, 1955, 1956,1957 and 1958 premierships coached by Perc Bushby.
The Rat's next premiership glory came in 1971 when Ararat defeated Horsham with Kevin Tassell at the helm. In 1975 the club claimed its 13th premiership when they defeated Stawell, coached by Wilf Dickeson.
11 years later, Garry Todd (coach) would deliver Ararat another premiership against Horsham. However, Ararat would need to wait another 13 years before their next flag. Co-coaches David Jennings and Shane Hitchcock brought home the 1999 flag when Ararat came against Minyip-Murtoa and Jennings won his second flag at the helm in 2001 against the Horsham Saints.
21 years later Ararat is still searching for their next senior premiership and with Ararat on top of the WFNL ladder after 11 rounds, Rats' fans may not need to wait much longer.
