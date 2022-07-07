Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 6
$950,000 - $1,045,000
LAND: 9.31ha
AGENCY: Nutrien Harcourts Ararat
AGENT: Brad Jensen 0438 521 039
INSPECT: By appointment
Uncompromising by design, this palatial residence on acreage presents a unique lifestyle opportunity with views of Grampians National Park. Combining grand proportions with a sense of warmth, the residence boasts three spacious living zones plus impressive kitchen with a 900mm-wide freestanding oven and a walk-in pantry. More features are deluxe main suite, wood fire, double-glazed windows, integrated heating and refrigerated cooling. Enjoy undercover outdoor living with sweeping views, and energy savings from a 6.6-kilowatt solar system. The property has trade-sized shedding (about 10 x 10 metres), ample rainwater storage and a good-sized catchment dam.
