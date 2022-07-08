Waack's Bakery's Chloe Graham has been nominated for the 2022 restaurant and catering apprentice chef of the year for Victoria and Tasmania.
The awards night is set to be held at Zinc in Melbourne on Monday, July 11.
Chloe said she felt "so proud" to be nominated for the award.
"I would feel pretty honored to win, that's for sure," she said.
"I am just so thankful for all the people around me who have helped me get to where I am today.
"My friends and family and my TAFE work have all been pretty important."
Chloe was also appreciative of the support Waack's Bakery has provided her.
"I think they see a lot of potential in me," she said.
"Especially when it comes to working, they definitely think I can do something bigger than just working at the bakery."
Chloe was nominated by Waack's Bakery owners, Rob and Sharon Klein for "all of the good work" she has been doing.
"She has obviously got a flair for what she does," Mr. Klein said.
'We wanted to recognise her commitment, we thought it would be a great idea for her to be nominated.
"It is a pretty big achievement."
The nomination comes after Chloe won the 2021 Rotary Club of Warrnambool East First Year Apprentice Award.
The award is given to a first-year apprentice from South West TAFE each year.
Chloe, who works at Waacks Bakery in Ararat and Stawell has aspirations to continue to grow within the food industry.
"The thing about our business is we are able to give the opportunity to people who want to go out and have a go," Mr. Klein said.
"I believe she does have that and she wants to explore all avenues of the food industry.
"The more experience she can get the better she is going to be."
