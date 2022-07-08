The Ararat Advertiser
Waack's Bakery's Chloe Graham nominated for prestigious award

JH
By James Halley
July 8 2022 - 12:00am
WORK: Chloe Graham showing off coffee-making skills. Picture: JAMES HALLEY

Waack's Bakery's Chloe Graham has been nominated for the 2022 restaurant and catering apprentice chef of the year for Victoria and Tasmania.

