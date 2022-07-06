The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

EGHS celebrates NAIDOC Week

JH
By James Halley
July 6 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

East Grampians Health Service has celebrated NAIDOC Week (July 3-10) by becoming one of the first organisations in Ararat to raise the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.