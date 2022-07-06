East Grampians Health Service has celebrated NAIDOC Week (July 3-10) by becoming one of the first organisations in Ararat to raise the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags.
NAIDOC Week celebrates the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. NAIDOC Week is celebrated by all Australians and is a great opportunity to learn more about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.
The 2022 NAIDOC Week theme is Get up! Stand up! Show Up! This theme encourages everyone to make a genuine commitment to support and secure institutional, structural, collaborative, and cooperative reforms.
EGHS board chair, Nancy Panter said the 2022 theme can "take many forms" at the health service's NAIDOC Week celebrations.
"Whether it's seeking proper environmental, cultural and heritage protections, Constitutional change, a comprehensive process of truth-telling, working towards treaties, or calling out racism-we must do it together," she said.
"Wee begin our journey by being one of the first organisations in Ararat to raise the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags and fly them proudly in front of our organisation.
"Today signifies the beginning of East Grampians Health Services' commitment to providing healthcare to our First Nations community that is culturally safe and appropriate."
Ms. Panter also revealed that EGHS has been working behind the scenes to prove its commitment.
"I would also like to take the opportunity to inform you that as of next week- East Grampians Health Service will have an Aboriginal Hospital Liaison Service operating on Wednesday and Thursday," she said.
"It is a great addition to our hospital."
The service will be provided by trained Aboriginal Hospital Liaison Officers to assist, support and advocate for first nations consumers, accessing EGHS services.
The celebration started with Renee Bosworth conducting a welcome to country which was followed by the raising of the Australian, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders flags and Ms. Panter's announcement of the Aboriginal Hospital Liaison Service.
