Ararat returned to the winners' list with an impressive victory against Nhill on the road.
The Rats responded well to their first loss of the season last week with a six-goal to two first term.
After an even second quarter, Matt Walder's men put the Tigers to the sword, kicking eight unanswered goals in the third quarter.
In the final quarter, Ararat further extended their lead to finish 87-point victors.
Key forward Nick Oliver kicked a game-high five goals, while Corey Taylor and Sam Summers booted three majors.
Captain Riley Taylor relished a move into the middle of the ground, Jacob Bates was as dangerous as always across half-forward and Aaron Pianta and Liam Cavanagh provided plenty of run-off half-back.
Ben Taylor was judged best on ground for his two-goal performance from the midfield.
Ararat's Reserves also found themselves with the four points, defeating Nhill by 27 points.
A quick start by the Tigers saw the Rats fall 11 points behind at quarter time.
From the second term, Ararat took control of the game with Will Hamilton and Charlie Preston leading the goalkickers with two goals each.
Jude Stephens dominated the ruck, Thien Nguyen and Max Allgood provided a spark while Kade Bohner and Flynn Toner dominated their opponents in defence.
On the netball court, Ararat's A Grade side has maintained fourth spot on the ladder, despite having the bye.
Ararat's B Grade side lost to the Tigers by 19 goals with Annie Shea (21 goals) and Rebecca Skrabl named the best players.
The Rats' picked up their first win on the netball court for the day with an eight-goal victory over the Nhill Tigers.
In C Reserve Ararat fell to Nhill by 19 goals with Jesse Shalders, Ebony Segedinski and Layla Dale (10 goals) named the best players.
In round 12, Ararat should be able to record back-to-back wins with the seventh-placed Horsham Demons set to travel to Alexandra Oval.
Ararat's Reserves will face a big test this week, as the Demons sit second on the ladder.
Ararat's A Grade netball side who sit fourth on the ladder face a daunting task this week, taking on the undefeated Horsham Demons.
