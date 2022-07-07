The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Ararat's Tom Williamson steps away from the AFL

JH
By James Halley
July 7 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEAVE: Tom Williamson parts ways with the Carlton Football Club. Picture: FILE

Ararat's Tom Williamson has mutually decided to part ways with the Carlton Football Club.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.