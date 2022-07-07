Ararat's Tom Williamson has mutually decided to part ways with the Carlton Football Club.
Williamson took a leave of absence from the club in June to deal with personal issues, however, on July 2 the Carlton Football Club announced the Ararat Rats junior would be stepping away from football.
The Carlton Football Club confirmed it has been having "ongoing discussions" with Williamson since he took time away from the club on June 6.
"As a result of these discussions, it has been mutually decided that Williamson will step away from AFL football for 2022 and depart the football club," the statement read.
"The Club will continue to work with Williamson, the AFLPA, and Williamson's management to ensure he continues to receive the necessary support he needs moving forward."
The 23-year-old only played one AFL game in 2022 - as an unused substitute against Richmond in round one.
Williamson played 44 AFL matches after being taken at pick No.61 in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft.
