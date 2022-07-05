The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Green Hill Lake Development Committee commit $10,000 to walkway

JH
By James Halley
July 5 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROJECT: Angela Reynolds, Trish Ruthven, Tony Reynolds, Cecilia Farazle, Kerry Purcell, Chris Trayner, Morrie Allgood, Russell Harris, Mrs Hobbs, Stuart McKinnon, Josh Taurau and Peter Mayo at Green Hill Lake. Picture: JAMES HALLEY

The Green Hill Lake Development Board has decided to build a walkway around Green Hill Lake, instead of a boardwalk across the lake.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.