The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Eagles and Tatyoon to battle for top spot in the MDFL

JH
By James Halley
July 5 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A mouth-watering top-of-the-ladder clash awaits the Mininera and District Football League this week with the Eagles and Hawks set to battle for league supremacy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.