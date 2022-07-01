The Ararat Advertiser
Ollie Seres - Ararat Auskicker of the Week


By Ben Fraser
Updated July 1 2022 - 6:36am, first published 5:00am
Auskicker Ollie Seres.

Through the 2022 season, The Ararat Advertiser is highlighting some of the littlest, but brightest football stars each week to celebrate the achievements of playing sports, building their skills and showing good sportsmanship.

