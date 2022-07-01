Through the 2022 season, The Ararat Advertiser is highlighting some of the littlest, but brightest football stars each week to celebrate the achievements of playing sports, building their skills and showing good sportsmanship.
The Ararat Auskick is run by head coach Mick Jennings with the helping hand of parents when needed.
Advertisement
Each week members of the Ararat Rats Football Club also volunteer their time to help the next generation of Ararat footballers learn new skills and enjoy their time on the field.
In weekly sessions participants explore the world of AFL, building football skills and playing in a safe and super fun setting. The players learn skills, make new friends and most importantly kick lots of goals.
READ MORE:
Coach Mick Jennings has selected Ollie Seres as this week's Ararat Auskicker of the week.
At just four years old, Ollie is the youngest Auskick participant this year.
In his first year of the competition, Ollie has developed a love for the game far beyond his years.
But his size and age doesn't stop him from having a kick each week or lining up in the ruck against some bigger opponents.
As a die-hard Carlton Blues fan, his favourite player is Patrick Cripps.
He loves a bit of McDonalds, washed down with some high-quality water.
Ollie keeps coming back to Auskick each week because he loves playing with his friends.
If anyone is interested in joining the Ararat Auskick competition, come down to Alexandra Oval on Thursday afternoons at 4:15pm for a jam packed hour of fun.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.