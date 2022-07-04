Jonathon Box celebrated game 250 for the S.M.W Rovers in round nine of the Mininera and District Football League in his side's 203-point victory over Moyston Willaura.
In his milestone game, the key forward managed to impact the scoreboard, kicking five goals.
Box said it was a "really good day" put on by the club.
"I certainly appreciated the club acknowledging it and showing their support for me," he said.
"It is good I have had the opportunity to play so many seasons in the club and I look forward to keep playing for years to come.
"There were a lot of friends and family there and it was really nice to see a crowd there to be honest, it has been few and far between over the last couple of years.
"It was nice to have a win, we haven't had a lot this year."
Box played his junior football at the club before returning in 2007, where he has remained for the past 15 years.
'It has been a long process," he said.
"It was always a thought that I had hoped to (reach 250 games), but you never really know how it would play out.
"My father (John) played at the club and he is a 300 gamer and I have three brothers who are playing at the club so at a young age you hope to be there forever."
Box said he hoped his children would continue his families legacy at the club.
"I have got my children starting to come through, which is super cool," he said.
"My girls are playing netball at the club so it is nice to have another generation at the club.
"My association with the club has been a lifelong thing, it is a massive part of what we do
'Having that connection is just as exciting as my own."
Although the S.M.W Rovers haven't tasted premiership success over the past 15 years, the social aspect of the club has been his favourite memory.
"I have had the chance to play with family and really good mates which I am really appreciative for," Box said.
"I think we have a really good culture, I think it is a really good culture club for all communities.
"It is a good club for all ages, whether you are an under 17 netballer or a 70-year-old supporter everyone gets along really well.
"We realise we are a small community and we wouldn't have much without it.
"Everyone puts in because we all know without the club we would really lose that connection."
Despite the club only winning three games for the season, Box said the club was aiming to snatch the fifth spot heading into the finals.
"The way it has played out this year the top teams are definitely the top." he said.
"There are some good teams and then a big pack in the middle, we just want to be competitive with that pack in the middle and if we can jag that fifth spot anything can happen come finals time."
