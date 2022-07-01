Victoria Police are looking for community regarding an incident which occurred at Aradale Golf Club.
The incident happened on Saturday June 25.
"On the morning of the 25th members of the club attended and both doors were open to the garden shed at the club," First Constable Emma Williams said.
"At this stage we are not sure if anything has been taken.
"There was a green fee box which was ripped from the east side of the main building.
"We are appealing for public assistance if anyone has seen anything call Constable Morgan Wise at Ararat Police Station.
Aradale Golf Club president Brian Richards said it was "really disappointing".
"Although there was nothing taken, I reckon it would be around $500 worth of damage," he said.
"After we finished playing golf there was one of our members out there until 5:30pm and there was nothing done then.
"My wife and I came up to tidy up and I noticed the two sheds open and I said I needed to have a look at the club house and that was when I saw the box taken off the wall.
"It would have taken some effort to take the green fee box off the wall because it is about three foot in length and two foot high and about a foot and a half in diameter."
