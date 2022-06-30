From the multi award winning circus and physical theatre makers 'Asking For Trouble' comes this new show just for young people and their families.
FoRT is full of ridiculous clowning, spectacular acrobatics and poetic visual imagery that celebrated the kind of creative genius that has been known to turn lounge rooms into volcanoes, trees into castles and carboard boxes into racing cars.
Ararat Rural City Council mayor, Cr Jo Armstrong said performances like FoRT are a great introduction to physical theatre for children.
"Play allows children to use their creativity while developing their imagination, physical, cognitive and emotional strength," she said.
"The award winning physical theatre/ circus production deep dives into the magical art of play, exploring and creating worlds from everyday objects.
"Ararat Town Hall is thrilled to host exciting performances during school holidays for young people that truly enrich their arts experience," Cr Armstrong concluded.
Creator Christy Flaws said the inspiration for FoRT came while on holiday in New Zealand.
"Luke (Flaws) and I had taken accommodation with two long couches and some seriously huge cushions," she said.
"My cousin and her four year old visited regularly and over the holidays the couches transformed into multiple worlds for play, like mountains to climb and distant planets with aliens.
"They spent hours building worlds, jumping, climbing and creating general lounge room chaos.
"We thought about how amazing that was and how much fun it would be to use it as inspiration for a show."
Co-creator Luke Flaws added, "We've been delighted following our previous tours to receive a number of letter, images and emails from families who had returned home to immediately turn their loungerooms upside down."
FoRT, Asking for Trouble is supported by the Australian Government, Creative Victoria and the Australian Council for the Arts.
This tour is supported by the Russell Mills Foundation
FoRT is showing at the Ararat Town Hall on Tuesday July 5 at 10:30am.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children under the age of 16
More details can be found via www.ararattownhall.com.au
