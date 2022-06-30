The Ararat Advertiser
'Asking for Trouble' bring FoRT to Ararat Town Hall on July 5

JH
By James Halley
June 30 2022
SHOW: FoRT is set to come to Ararat Town Hall on July 5. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

From the multi award winning circus and physical theatre makers 'Asking For Trouble' comes this new show just for young people and their families.

