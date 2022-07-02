Ararat Police are investigating an incident at the old Prestige building between June 13 and 20.
Unknown offenders have attended the knocked down building located on the corner of Queen St and McNeil St, Ararat; "Prestige building".
The people responsible have taken 37 fences valued at $1850, there is/was temporary fencing around the entire site.
Due to the size and weight a truck or trailer would have had to have been used.
All identifying features on panels were removed prior to offenders leaving the scene.
Have you noticed any fencing similar getting around? Call the Ararat Police Station on 5355 1500 or report via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000
