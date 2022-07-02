The Ararat Advertiser
Victoria Police investigating incident at the old Prestige site

By James Halley
July 2 2022 - 7:00am
GONE: Fences have been taken from the old Prestige site. Picture: PETER PICKERING

Ararat Police are investigating an incident at the old Prestige building between June 13 and 20.

