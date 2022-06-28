Round nine brought with it some intriguing games, with big wins, thrillers and shake ups of the ladder.
In the football, the Ararat Eagles notched a mammoth win over Caramut; 30.21 (201) to 2.3 (15).
Advertisement
The Eagles lead from the start, booting 13 goals in the first quarter.
Captain Jayden Wright (seven goals), Ben Robertson and Brady Miller were the Eagles best, while Jayden Millet, Jarrod Petherick and Patrick Drake were the pick of the Swans.
Glenthompson-Dunkeld earned a percentage boost with a 100-point win over Great Western; 18.20 (128) to 4.4 (28).
Calvin Ross, Josh Dawson and Henry Barr were the Rams' battering ram through the middle, while Jesse Bennett, Renn Lovitt and Marcus Elliot toiled hard for the Lions.
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac enjoyed a similar boost, with a 86-point win over Hawkesdale-Macarthur; 20.14 (134) to 7.6 (48).
The Magpies blew the Eagles out of the water with ten goals to one in the opening quarter; as Samuel Coppe, Nicholas Cooper and Mat Kent (six goals) tore up the field to earn best on ground honours for the home side.
READ MORE:
The SMW Rovers defeated Moyston-Willaura by an incredible 203-points, booting 32.27 (219) to 2.4 (16).
Jonathan Box (five goals) David Box (six goals) and Joe O'Donnell starred for the Rovers', with Callum Baker (seven goals) leading the scoring
At Penshurst, a thriller was played out between Penshurst and Woorndoo-Mortlake, with the Tigers coming out on top 10.9 (69) to 7.12 (54).
On the netball court, SMW Rovers A Grade defeated Moyston Willaura by 9-points, 47-38.
Moyston-Willaura lead early, but the Rovers inched ahead in the second term and held off the Tigers for the rest of the game.
Taylah Fisher and Zoe Wagstaff were the Rovers' best, while Moyston Willaura's Kate Keilar and Chelsea Wilson never gave up.
Rovers' attack Daisy Walker notched 22 points, closely followed by Annie Fraser 21, while Zoe Wagstaff enjoyed a cameo in attack with 4 points.
Unbeaten Tatyoon continued its streak with a big win over Lismore-Derrinallum, 79-15.
Meagan Durling and Emma Inverarity lead the way for the Hawks, while Amy Lodge and Steff Cox fought hard for the Demons.
Advertisement
Inverarity scored 34 points for Tatyoon, while Maggie Astbury contrbuted 29 and Grace Astbury 16.
Great Western came away from Glenthompson with a five-point win over Glenthompson-Dunkeld, 42-37 with Mollie Simpson and Jacqui Ralph the Lions' best
Penshurst scored a win over Woorndoo-Mortlake, 53-37, inspired by stand out performances by Leah Mirtschin and Rachael Mibus.
The Ararat Eagles scored a big win over Caramut, 62-14, built upon a brilliant second quarter that saw the visitors score 18-2.
Lisa Haddow and Abby Hull were brilliant for the Eagles, while Lillyan Molloy (32) Kira Stapleton (19) and Taryn Kelly (11) shot with precision.
PREVIEW
Advertisement
With round 10, the game of the round will take place when Glenthompson-Dunkeld host Woorndoo-Mortlake.
Meanwhile, Penshurst host Moyston-Willaura and will see the game as an opportunity to take four points to regain their season's momentum.
Seventh-placed Wickliffe-Lake Bolac face the unbeaten Ararat Eagles in Ararat and the ninth-placed Hawkesdale-Macarthur host second-placed Tatyoon in what will be a test of the Eagles' mettle.
Great Western and Caramut will search for their second win the season, with only one side able to come out on top. Also the third-placed Lismore-Derrinaullum host the SMW Rovers.
Across the Mininera's A Grade courts, several exciting clashes await, with the pick of the games taking place when third-placed Hawkesdale-Macarthur host ladder-leaders Tatyoon.
Advertisement
Tenth-placed Moyston-Willaura will look to see off the challenge posed by fourth-placed Penshurst, however the visitors will be confident after earning a big 53-37 win over seventh-placed Woorndoo-Mortlake.
The Tigers face a confrontation of their own, heading to Glenthompson to take on the ninth-placed Rams.
Last but not least, eighth-placed Caramut head to wine-country to face the Lions at home, fresh from a hefty loss to the Ararat Eagles.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.