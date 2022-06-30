It was business as usual in the Ararat and District Junior Football Association with the Rovers and Mounties winning again.
Heading into round nine the Rovers and Mounties sit equal top of the ladder, only losing one game for the year.
In the first match of the round it was the Rovers defeating the Bombers by only six points, showing how close the competition is.
The Rovers kicked six unanswered goals to start the match, heading into halftime 36 points in front.
Bombers' Ollie Munro was moved into the forward line from the ruck and kickstarted a resurgence, kicking his first ever goal.
Inaccuracy ended up costing the Bombers a shock upset as they had 10 scoring shots to none in the second half but weren't able to capitalise.
The Rovers best players in the win were Jude Bulger, Skyla Pett, Xavier Wilson, Oli Reynolds and Jason Kingi-Davoren.
Billy Jenkins, Levi Weppner, William Hope, Khloe Wilson, Ryder Belcher and Oliver Munro were named the Bombers best players in defeat.
In the second match of round eight the Mounties defeated the Warriors by 12 points.
The Mounties gained an early advantage, heading into halftime six points ahead.
The second term belonged to the Warriors as they kicked four goals to one to go into halftime 16 points in front.
After a relatively even third term it was the Mounties who dominated the last quarter, kicking five goals to one to seal the come from behind victory.
Evie Harrington, Kobe Dalton, Nate Rhodes, Cody Ball, Nate Dadswell and Jacob Matulick were named the Warriors best in the impressive win.
Jackson Richardson, Riley McFarlane, Violet Day, Archie Leishman and Dominic Stevens were the Mounties best.
Next week the Mounties and Rovers face off in a top of the table clash and one of the Bombers and Warriors will win their second game of the season.
