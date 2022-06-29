Ararat's unbeaten start to the season ended in round 10 at the hands of the Stawell Warriors.
The Warriors gained an early advantage, although Ararat fought back to go into halftime eight points behind.
Stawell kicked four unanswered goals in the third quarter to head into the fourth term 30 points ahead.
Ararat didn't give up, kicking four goals to one in the final term but it wasn't enough as they lost their first game for the season.
Jacob Bates kicked three goals for the Rats with Liam Cavanagh, Jordan Cox and Brody Griffin all scoring one goal.
Adam Haslett, Liam Arnott, Riley Taylor, Ben Christodoulou and Ben Taylor were named the best players in defeat for Ararat.
In the reserves Ararat also fell by five points to the Warriors in another heartbreaking loss.
The loss sees the Rats fall to fifth on the reserves ladder, in desperate need of a win.
Nick Oliver kicked a game high four goals with Flynn Toner (two goals) and Blade Wells (one goal) also hitting the scoreboard.
Jude Stephens, Kade Bohner, Jackson Bohner and Ben Boatman were also named among the best players.
On the netball court the Ararat A Grade side lost to the Warriors by three goals.
The Rats manage to gain a six goal lead at quarter time, although the Warriors hit back to control the rest of the game.
Zanaiya Bergan top scored with 36 goals for the Warriors Lisa Fleming named among the best and Ebony Summers also scoring 10 goals.
Ararat's Laney McLouglan scored 32 goals for Ararat and Tayla Borrelli also scored 11 goals.
In B Grade Ararat lost to Stawell by nine goals which saw them slide to fifth on the ladder.
Danieka Clayton scored 17 goals, Annie Shea scored 13 goals and Emily Borelli scored nine goals.
Lucy Mills and Meaghan Armstrong were named Ararat's best players on the day.
Ararat's C Grade side lost to Stawell by 13 goals with Bianca Kettle (20 goals) and Arabelle Hitchcock (13 goals) among the best.
The Rats C Reserve side lost their sixth consecutive match for the season against the Warriors by 11 goals.
Isabel De La Rosa scored a team high 17 goals and Lauri Williamson scored 16 goals.
In round 10 Ararat hit the road to face the bottom placed Nhill Tigers.
The club's senior side will be confident of getting back onto the winners list against the Tigers after defeating them by 119 points in round two.
Ararat's reserve side face a big test against Nhill this weekend who sit only behind Ararat on the ladder due to percentage.
In round two the Rats defeated the Tigers by 49 points with Nick Oliver kicking four goals and Will Hamilton kicking three.
Ararat's A Grade side has the bye this weekend with Nhill not fielding a side.
