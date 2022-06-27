The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

CFA battled structural blaze on Waterhole Road, Pomonal

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated June 27 2022 - 5:56am, first published 5:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community rocked by house fire

The tight-knit community of Pomonal are rallying after a fire earlier today.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.