Suspicious activity on highway

Criminal Investigation Unit police are seeking information on what they've described as a "serious incident" in broad daylight in central Ararat last Wednesday.
Detective Senior Constable Caroline Blackley said a male dressed in a black top and black pants - possibly tracksuit pants - was seen acting suspiciously between 10.15 and 10.45am.
The unspecified incident happened on High Street - also known as the Western Highway - between King and Albert streets.
"It's a pretty busy road at that time of day, so someone would have seen something," she said.
"We want to hear from anyone who saw a male acting a bit strangely.
"It would be really helpful, especially if they have any dashcam or CCTV."
The block in question is on the eastern side of the Ararat rail station.
Anyone with information should call the Northern Grampians CIU at Ararat Police Station on 5355 1500 or to make a confidential report, contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
