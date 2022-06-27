The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat police want to hear from Wednesday morning drivers

By Gabrielle Hodson
June 27 2022 - 12:30am
Suspicious activity on highway

Criminal Investigation Unit police are seeking information on what they've described as a "serious incident" in broad daylight in central Ararat last Wednesday.

