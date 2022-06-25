Local Artist Stacey Brodie supports the Elmhurst Police Station with showing respect and remembering our fallen.
Elmhurst Police Station Commander, Leading Senior Constable Grant Healey VA approached local metal fabrication artist Stacey Brodie about being commissioned for a project after seeing some of her beautiful works that she had created back in March as Anzac Day tributes.
LSC Healey VA stated he could not have been happier with Stacey's beautiful creation that is now supporting our Australian Flag at the front of the Police Station.
"It gives me an enormous sense of pride every time I pull into the station and the amount of compliments I have received in relation to its placement has been overwhelming," he said.
Leading Senior Constable HEALEY VA discussed ideas with Stacey about an image with Army and Police looking down on a cross with the words "Always Remembered" etched beneath it as a tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
Ms Brodie was able to create a beautiful piece of art with a single piece of metal which depicted an army soldier looking down on a cross surrounded by Red Poppies, along with a Police Officer looking down on the thin blue line on the cross and Blue Roses.
Both of the flowers have significant sentimental meaning to the services and far exceeding LSC Healey's expectations of what to expect on the final production.
