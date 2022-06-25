Ararat Police are rolling out operation SPEEDIE commencing on Sunday July 10.
The operation aligns with the Victorian Police Road Safety Strategy (July 2021 to June 2024),
Each year Victoria records on average 200 lives lost to road trauma, 8000 people are hospitalised for serious injury and a further 12000 are injured.
Motor vehicles driven in excess of the speed limit are recognised as a major cause of serious injury and death collisions.
This type of behaviour exacerbates poor driving with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs also a contributing factor.
Ararat Police will be conducting Operation SPEEDIE which will be tasked to concentrate on speed limit enforcement around the Ararat District, specifically around our quieter roads.
The idea is for police members to conduct speed detection of roads the general public would not normally expect police to be patrolling.
The message Victoria Police are trying to get across is death and serious injury are not inevitable, they are preventable!
Police encourage anyone with information on drivers/vehicles exceeding speed limits to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at https://bit.ly/3zXmgmU
