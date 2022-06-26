Ararat Rural City Council seeks expressions of interest from art lovers within the community to join the Ararat Gallery TAMA Collection Working Group.
The newly formed group will consider proposed acquisitions and de-accessions from the TAMA Collection, creating a more exciting and engaging rural gallery.
Ararat Rural City mayor Jo Armstrong said Ararat Gallery TAMA is a treasured cultural facility for the region.
"The Ararat Gallery TAMA textile art specialisation underpins its tourism drawcard; the artworks held span the Gallery's 50-year history, from rare textiles, prints and drawings to basketry," she said.
"Further, the Gallery has moved beyond traditional representations of artworks to enhancing communities by creating artistic cultural opportunities.
"Volunteering is a key part of community life and breathes new life into a range of organisations. By joining the Collection Working Group, you'll be helping the Gallery achieve the vision of being Australia's premier textile gallery."
Ararat Gallery Visual Arts Coordinator Katy Mitchell said the Collection Working Group is key to the Gallery collection's future, focusing on high-quality and targeted artworks that continue to build a nationally recognised brand underpinned by a textile specialisation.
"The Collection Working Group is on the hunt for two community representatives who would like to play an integral role in the evolution of the Gallery's collection," Ms Mitchell said.
"Among Council representatives, two local practising artists, the community representatives will help enable the Gallery's contribution to the life and wellbeing of Ararat, through the excellence of our collections and exhibitions for all.
"Those with background in the Arts, education or marketing are encouraged to apply but certainly not a pre-requisite; the aim is to build on recent successes to increase the gallery's reach by securing meaningful collections that will secure the gallery's reputation.
"We'd love for enthusiastic community members who love art and who are excited about the Gallery's future and its collection to apply."
To express your interest in joining the Ararat Gallery TAMA Collection Working Group, please find application details on Ararat Rural City Council's website, www.ararat.vic.gov.au.
