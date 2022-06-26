Ararat to be effected by two-week train disruption

Western Victoria commuters face a two-week train disruption in July as V/Line replaces all trains with coaches due to maintenance and infrastructure upgrades.
Coaches will replace all trains on the Ballarat, Ararat and Maryborough lines from Saturday, July 2 to Thursday, July 14.
Coaches will operate between Southern Cross and Wendouree, Ararat and Maryborough for the entire journey.
All train services will be replaced by a mix of express and stopping all stations coach services. A temporary train timetable will be in place.
V/Line recommends allowing an additional 60 minutes to users' journey and thanked users for their patience.
Meanwhile, Ballarat line trains returned to normal about 10 hours after a communications fault caused a network-wide shutdown of train services on Wednesday morning.
The cancellation of a number of train services caused significant delays, up to an extra 90 minutes on commuters' journeys.
V/Line has suffered major shutdowns three times in the past five weeks, resulting in thousands of people unable to use train services.
Although the latest error was down to a 'communications fault, like the previous shutdown on May 18, V/Line chief executive Matt Carrick said the two incidents were unrelated.
"The major problem that we had a number of weeks ago was in relation to a damaged cable in a data centre," he told 3AW. "The advice I have is that this is a different problem to do with the firewall, so effectively the security blanket...and is totally unrelated to the incident a couple of weeks ago."
