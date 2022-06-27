CRIME is down across the board in Ararat, with the most common offence remaining criminal damage, new data has revealed.
The Crime Statistics Agency published crime figures for the year ending in March 2022 on Thursday, June 16.
The number of criminal incidents in Ararat saw a decrease by 11.7 per cent, from 1087 in 2021 to 960 in 2022.
Of the region's criminal incidents, 48.6 per cent resulted in charges being laid, 22.6 per cent resulted in no charges and 28.8 per cent remained unsolved.
The most common offence type was criminal damage, at 105 incidents, followed by theft, breach of bail conditions, breach of family violence order and drug possession.
All saw a decrease from the same time in 2021, except breach bail conditions, which remained at the same level.
The household remained the most common place for a crime to occur, with 301 offences for the year ending in March 2022.
Streets, lanes and footpaths came in second, with 197 offences, followed by parklands and reserves, units and apartments and courts.
Ararat represented the majority of offences committed, with 826 incidents, followed by Lake Bolac, Willaura and Moyston.
Across the state, There were 470,405 criminal offences recorded in Victoria for the year ending March 2022, representing a decrease of 11.5 per cent from the same twelve-month period in 2021.
This represents the lowest number of criminal offences committed in the year ending March since 2015.
The number of youth offenders decreased by 8 per cent year-on-year, and was down around 10 per cent from five years ago.
This figure also represents the lowest numbers of youth offenders since CSA data holding commenced.
Victoria police deputy commissioner of Regional Operations Rick Nugent said the reduction in crimes across the state was pleasing to see and showcased the importance of early intervention programs.
"It's incredibly pleasing to see crime continue to reduce not only year-on-year, but from the levels, we saw pre-pandemic as well," he said.
"Importantly, we are seeing a reduction in the number of victims in our community and the number of people offending, particularly in relation to youth - this shows our collaboration with external partners to implement early intervention initiatives is making an impact and diverting young people away from crime.
"It's positive to see a reduction in serious crimes that have long-lasting impacts such as home burglaries and robberies - we know the impact these crimes have on how safe people feel in their own homes and neighbourhoods and we will continue to do everything we can to disrupt this offending."
