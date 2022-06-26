Environment Protection Authority Victoria (EPA) claims local businesses in Ararat need to better understand their responsibilities to the environment.
The EPA carried out inspections in early June, providing information on the new Environment Protection Act 2017 and practical advice on fixing or preventing any compliance problems they found.
Advertisement
EPA southwest regional manager Carolyn Francis says the team will be back, to visit more businesses and check pre-identified problems have been fixed.
"EPA has a variety of official tools for ensuring compliance, including legally enforceable remedial notices and enforcement options from official warnings to fines and prosecutions, but we find most business people want to do the right thing and respond well to our advice," Ms Francis said.
"A lot of it is about prevention, achieving compliance before there's a problem with waste finding its way into local drains and waterways, or onto neighbouring properties."
READ MORE:
The new act extends the types of businesses required to apply for an EPA licence, permit or registration to continue to operate.
"There's plenty of useful information on the new laws and how to comply with them on the EPA website," Ms Francis said.
"There will be more inspections in the coming months and our officers will be looking in on businesses we've already identified as needing to make changes, and checking on their progress."
EPA also met with a number of stakeholders whilst in the area to talk about mutual priorities and working together. The EPA website explains the new law and has advice documents for specific duties and industries, at epa.vic.gov.au/for-business/new-laws-and-your-business/general-environmental-duty
If you can see this message, you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Stawell Times-News, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and for allowing us to continue telling Stawell's story.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.