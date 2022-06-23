Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Carparks 2
$490,000 - $520,000
AGENCY: Ray White Ararat
AGENT: Adam Walker 0417 105 012
From the sales team at Ray White Ararat comes a unique and refreshing home in a central location.
Adjacent Ararat West Primary School, the home is a contemporary build with eco-friendly features such as Colorbond exterior, wide verandah and north-facing living areas.
Senior sales consultant Adam Walker said the home is designed for today's busy lifestyle, with low-maintenance grounds and modern open-plan living.
Plenty of indoor and outdoor spaces will appeal to families and professionals as well as investors.
The kitchen is well designed and it offers loads of storage and bench space. More kitchen features include gas cooktop, integrated dishwasher, a wall oven and delightful window-style splashback.
North-facing living and dining has plenty of natural light thanks to its many windows and sliding glass doors. Gas heating and reverse-cycle heating and cooling ensure year-round comfort for your family.
There are three generous bedrooms in this light and airy home. All have fitted storage, the main suite has a walk-in robe as well as a gas heater.
More features throughout include modern family bathroom, separate shower, instant gas hot water, a bonus powder room and a separate laundry room with super storage.
From the living area you can step onto the large entertaining deck that overlooks fuss-free native gardens. Land size is about 840sqm with rainwater storage and a double carport with direct access.
