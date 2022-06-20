Round eight of the Mininera and District Football League saw the top eight eight further separate themselves from the rest of the league.
The Eagles and Tatyoon remain undefeated, while Lismore Derrinallum remain one game behind the ladder leaders.
Ararat defeated Glenthompson Dunkeld by 111 points in front of their home crowd at Alexandra Oval.
Nick Dunford top scored with four goals, as Brent Bugler, Damian Joiner and Aidan Graveson kicked three majors.
Ben Robertson, Jayden Wright and Jackson Taurau were also named among the best for the Eagles.
Tatyoon continued their rich vein of form with a massive 177 point victory over bottom placed Moyston Willaura.
Anthony Rosato, Joel McNaughton, Sam Anderson and Alexander McDougall were the Hawks best players in the huge victory.
The S.M.W Rovers suffered a 110 point loss at the hands of Penshurst.
Henry Bensch and Daniel Rentsch scored three goals for the Bombers and Callum Baker kicked a team high two goals for the Rovers.
S.M.W's best players on the day were Daniel Curran, Nic Byrne, Joe O'Donnell, Thomas Thewlis and Liam Baker.
Woorndoo Mortlake obliterated Great Western by 208 points with Jordan Buckley kicking a match high 10 goals.
OTHER NEWS:
Shannon Notting, Tom Robinson, Jake Bullen, Renn Lovitt and Harvey Evans were Great Western's best players and Sam Cocks and Tristan Dixon were their only goal kickers.
Wickliffe Lake Bolac fell to Lismore Derrinallum by 32 points in a hard fought match.
Jye Hare, Lewis Brice, Will Cameron, Joseph Fama and Jock Cameron were named the Magpies best and Will Cameron and Sean Trevaskis were the only goal scorers.
To round out the weekend Hawkesdale Macarthur defeated Caramut by 75 points with Joshua Reichman top scoring with eight goals.
Round nine will see Tatyoon face Lismore Derrinallum in an interesting match up while the Eagles will travel to Caramut.
Glenthompson Dunkeld will host Great Western and S.M.W Rovers will host Moyston Willaura.
Penshurst will face Woorndoo Mortlake and Wickliffe Lake Bolac will host Hawkesdale Macarthur.
On the netball court Tatyoon remain on top the A Grade ladder with Ararat not far behind.
The Eagles (52) defeated Glenthompson Dunkeld (29) by 23 goals to maintain their great form.
Lillyan Molloy top scored with 25 goals, while Kira Stapleton (16) Brooke Williamson (11) also got on the scoresheet.
Kirsty Skubnik and Taryn Kelly were named the best in the comfortable Eagles victory.
Hawkesdale Macarthur (29) defeated Caramut (29) by 13 goals with Laura Addinsall (HM) and Jade Russell (C) named their sides best.
Tatyoon (77) dished out another impressive victory with a 61 goal victory over Moyston Willaura (16).
Grace Astbury (50 goals) Emma Inverarity (27 goals) were damaging in front of goal and Alice Astbury was also named in the best for the Hawks.
Louise Cooper top scored with 11 goals for the Pumas and Chelsea Wilson was named the best player.
Woorndoo Mortlake (53) defeated Great Western (42) by 10 goals.
Brooke Eldridge was the Tigers best player and Mollie Simpson (30 goals), Jordyn Leggett (12 goals) and Dana Humphrey were Great Western's most influential players.
Penshurst (67) blew the S.M.W Rovers (27) away by 40 goals at home.
Rachel Mibus (56 goals) and Leah Mirtschin were the Bombers best, while Daisy Walker (19 goals) and Taylah Fisher played great games.
In B Grade the Hawks and Eagles share top spot with percentage giving the Hawks top spot.
Penshurst sit on top of the C Grade ladder with Tatyoon and Woorndoo Mortlake behind on percentage.
