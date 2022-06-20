Ararat Town Hall is bringing a massive line up of live performances to keep residents entertained through winter.
Ararat Rural City Council mayor Cr Jo Armstrong said Ararat Town Hall's Winter Program aims to support live music events in the region during the quieter months.
Advertisement
"Ararat will come alive this winter with a series of incredible talent lined up at the Ararat Town Hall," she said.
"Packed with award-wining performances, it's the perfect reason to enjoy live music and theatre that inspires during the cooler months."
READ MORE:
Kicking off the winter performances is a local community performance by the Ararat Musical Comedy Society.
"Ladies in Black is a home-grown Australian musical that you won't want to miss," Cr Jo Armstrong said.
"Piano music lovers can't go past the Peaceful Piano performance by Nat Bartsch and Luke Howard. The ARIA-nominated, multi-award-winning pianists and composers will take the audience through an evening of beautiful music.
"Soul singer Hannah Acfield and blues icon Lloyd Spiegel are powerhouses sure to jazz up Ararat.
"For younger ones, FoRT and ROLF will bring ridiculous fun for the whole family. FoRT will bring award-winning circus fun and physical theatre for families, while ROLF is a comedy extravaganza jam packed with fun for kids.
"There's truly something for everyone this winter at the Ararat Town Hall."
Ararat Gallery TAMA will also host a special after-hours session from 6.30pm that evening, exclusively to ticket holders.
To book tickets and for more information, www.ararattownhall.com.au
Ararat Town Hall Winter Program 2022
17 - 26 June - Ladies In Black
Ararat Musical Comedy Society performance. A home-grown Australian musical, by Carolyn Burns and Tim Finn based on the novel 'The Women In Black' by Madeleine St John.
23 June 7.30PM - Peaceful Piano
A double-bill tour featuring Australia's foremost neoclassical pianist/composers.
Advertisement
29 June 8.00 PM - Hannah Acfield
"A luscious blend of Aretha Franklin, Joni Mitchell and Jeff Buckley", Hannah combines the storytelling of indie-folk with soaring, stirring vocals inspired by gospel and soul.
5 July 10.30 AM - FoRT: Asking for Trouble & Critical Stages
A magical physical circus adventure for young people and their families.
20 July 8.00 PM - Lloyd Spiegel
"A revelation, the consummate performer, an Oz Blues & Roots icon." -Rolling Stone
Advertisement
23 July 10.00 AM - ROLF (Rolling on the Floor Laughing), The Listies & Critical Stages Touring
Hilarious, ridiculous fun for your kids that will have the whole family in stitches.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.