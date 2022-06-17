An 80-year-old brick manufacturing business in Stawell has announced it will close its doors as a result of escalating gas prices.
Stawell's Advance Bricks and Pavers is in the process of closing down the business and letting go of staff, a spokesperson confirmed, after rising gas prices made the business unviable.
The manufacturer, which employs more than 20 staff, has a long history in Stawell after its founding in the town in 1940.
The closure comes after many manufacturing businesses across the Western Victoria feel the strain of the country's energy crisis bite into production costs.
More to come...
